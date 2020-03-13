Wisconsin closes schools statewide to prevent spread of coronavirus

Breaking News
Local News
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Gov. Tony Evers announced the closure of all Wisconsin public and private schools on Friday, beginning Wednesday, March 18th until April 6th.

The state’s Department of Health Services says the number of confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon stood at 19, up from eight on Thursday.

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says parents should start planning for child care and stresses parents should avoid placing children with their grandparents since the elderly are especially susceptible to the virus. 

