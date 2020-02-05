Wisconsin confirms first case of new coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin resident has been sickened with a new virus that originated in China and spread across the world, the first case in the state and just the 12th in the U.S.

Health officials said Wednesday that the patient is isolated but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age or any other details.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease.

Westergaard says the patient was never hospitalized but has been evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

