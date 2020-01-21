Wisconsin considering allowing selfies in the voting booth

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin legislators say the prevalence of voters wishing to post photos of themselves doing their civic duty is making them consider allowing the practice at voting places.

The proposal is up for approval in the Wisconsin Senate next week.

If passed, voters would be allowed to take a selfie with their marked election ballots.

Those against the proposal say allowing pictures in voting areas would undo the protected right to secrecy of the ballot.

