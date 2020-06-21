Wisconsin Dells strip club reports COVID-19 outbreak

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WTVO) — A gentleman’s club in Wisconsin is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak after health officials confirm at least two positive cases were associated to the establishment.

According to the Independent, the Juneau County Health department reported the outbreak at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club in Wisconsin Dells on Friday.

The health department is warning that people who visited the establishment between June 10th and 14th may have been exposed to the virus.

Crusin’ Chubbys was forced to shut down in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The club re-opened on May 27th, saying it was “open and back in action” for customers.

The health department did not provide details on how the virus spread around the club. Cruisin’ Chubbys has not provided a statement since an outbreak was declared.

