Wisconsin drive-thru wildlife safari just an hour from Rockford!

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WTVO) — Just an hour from Rockford, there’s a drive-through safari adventure in Wisconsin where families can enjoy wildlife from the safety of their cars.

This year, due to coronavirus, Safari Lake Geneva is offering a drive-through experience and promises you’ll see steer, camels, zebras, buffalo, llamas, alpacas, emus, ostriches and more. Some can even be fed from inside you car.

Safari Lake Geneva is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, from May 1st to November 1st, at W1612 Litchfield Road.

Prices for the drive-through adventure range from $18.95 for adults to $11.95 for kids 3-15. Children 2 and under are free.

