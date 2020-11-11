Wisconsin Gov. Evers announces executive stay-at-home order

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) – Tuesday night, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a statewide stay-at-home order, recommending people stay home if possible.

The governor reiterated how disappointed he was after the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected his executive order in spring. Gov. Evers referred to Wisconsin as a “national hotspot.”

“It’s not safe to go out. It’s not safe to have others over,” the governor said. “It’s just not safe.”

Gov. Evers also said that he intends to introduce COVID-19 relief bills that he hopes will pass quickly.

