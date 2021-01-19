Wisconsin Gov. Evers issues new face-covering requirement until March 20

MADISON, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 14: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote for the presidential election at the state Capitol on December 14, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)

(WFRV) Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order and an emergency order establishing a new public health emergency and face-covering requirements.

Executive Order #104 establishes a public health emergency in connection to the continued spread of COVID-19 and now the presence of the new COVID-19 variant.

Emergency Order #1 is related to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by requiring face coverings for those five years old and older, in public indoor spaces or any enclosed public space.

The Order also recommends face coverings be used in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible.

“At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe,” says Governor Tony Evers.

There was a previous face covering mandate, which was going to expire January 19.

According to documents, the Order expires March 20, 2021 and goes into effect immediately.