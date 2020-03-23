Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to order closure of non-essential businesses starting Tuesday; tells residents to stay home

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses starting Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
He’s also urging people to stay at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed four people in the state and infected at least nearly 400.
Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the order on Tuesday.
It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.
The newer, tighter restriction mirrors what other states have done, including neighboring Illinois.
