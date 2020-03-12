Wisconsin governor declares public health emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wiscconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has announced six cases of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The first person has since recovered, according to WKOW.

Wisconsin also had 37 residents returning from the Princess Cruise Ship who will be told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”

The emergency declaration will allow the Department of Human Services to purchase, store and distribute medications regardless of insurance or health coverage. It also authorizes the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.

