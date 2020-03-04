Wisconsin governor signs bill making bestiality a felony

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a measure making sexually abusing an animal in Wisconsin a felony.

Evers signed more than 60 bills and vetoed two others on Tuesday. He also signed measures designed to combat the misuse of opioids and other drugs and to make more information available in state parks about Lyme disease.

There has been a push for years to increase penalties for sexually abusing animals in the state, spurred by the case of a man who was repeatedly arrested for molesting a horse.

Sexually assaulting an animal had been a misdemeanor in Wisconsin, but now will be a felony.

