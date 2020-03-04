Wisconsin governor signs bill making bestiality a felony

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a measure making sexually abusing an animal in Wisconsin a felony.
Evers signed more than 60 bills and vetoed two others on Tuesday. He also signed measures designed to combat the misuse of opioids and other drugs and to make more information available in state parks about Lyme disease.
There has been a push for years to increase penalties for sexually abusing animals in the state, spurred by the case of a man who was repeatedly arrested for molesting a horse.
Sexually assaulting an animal had been a misdemeanor in Wisconsin, but now will be a felony.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Alex Trebek taking ‘1 day at a time’ 1 year after cancer diagnosis
- Proposed Illinois law would protect children’s lemonade stands
- Elgin funeral home to hold service for unclaimed veteran
- Police: 18-year-old Rockford man shot Wednesday morning
- Spill at Rockford chemical company sends 1 person to the hospital
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!