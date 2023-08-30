RACINE, Wis. (WTVO) — An employee at a Wisconsin high school has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Justin Jolen Lizama, 35, an event staff employee at Case High School, has been charged with Child Enticement and Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff, according to WTMJ.

The 16-year-old student had told investigators that Lizama pulled up to her in his car back in May while she was sitting under a tree after school. She said that she was a runaway, so she got in his car when he asked since she had nowhere to go.

The pair went to Lizama’s house, where they smoked marijuana. The victim said that it caused her to be “out,” which is when Lizama reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The student, who still felt “a little high” the next morning, was dropped off at a hotel. She thinks he did so to prevent people from seeing them.

A search of the teen’s phone found messages that referenced other incidents of sexual activity between the two.

An investigation was launched in June by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lizama faces up to 31 years in prison if convicted.