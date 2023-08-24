ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin human trafficker will spend more than two decades behind bars.

Leem Currie, 42, was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years, as well as 17 years of extended supervision in Rock County.

Currie was found guilty last October of exposing his daughter to acts of drug trafficking and running a prostitution operation.

This was the first case of human trafficking in Rock County to go to trial. The district attorney said he hopes that this sentence will deter others from engaging in criminal acts.