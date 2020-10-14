Wisconsin judge blocks enforcement of limit on indoor public gatherings

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A judge in Northern Wisconsin has blocked the enforcement of Governor Tony Evers’ Emergency Order limiting indoor public gatherings.

The judge, according to court records, granted a temporary restraining order requested by the Tavern League of Wisconsin against Evers’ administration.

Court records show the temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday morning.

This comes after Wisconsin reported a record number of new COVID-19 related deaths and new cases on Tuesday, adding 34 deaths and over 3,000 new cases.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued a warning to the city’s bars to get their acts together, according to Local 5 sister station, CBS 58, in Milwaukee.

“If the bars want to screw this up, then there’s going to be problems,” said Barrett during the twice a week city/county coronavirus press call.

Last week, Milwaukee health officials announced the city wouldn’t adhere to Gov. Evers’ order, but will instead enforce its own coronavirus orders for bars and restaurants.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

