Wisconsin lawmakers introduce police reform package

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, authorities disperse people from a park in Kenosha, Wis. Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white office shot a Black man in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say police have been aggressive in responding to protests over Jacob Blake’s shooting, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at reforming police use-of-force policies and investigations.

Republican Sens. Van Wanggaard and Alberta Darling along with Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor unveiled the package on Wednesday.

The legislation would create a board that could investigate officer-involved deaths, require annual reports tallying use-of-force incidents, prohibit training on the use of chokeholds and reduce state aid to municipalities that reduce spending on hiring, training and retaining police.

The package comes after Wisconsin experienced multiple protests last year over police brutality and racism.

An Illinois teen has been charged with killing two people during one of the demonstrations in Kenosha in August.