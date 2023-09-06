MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A man is in custody after police said he brutally attacked and sexually assaulted a University of Wisconsin-Madison student early Sunday morning.

Brandon A. Thompson, 26, has been charged with First-Degree Sexual Assault, First-Degree Reckless Injury and Strangulation, according to the Madison Police Department.

The student was found along the 500 block of W. Wilson Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was listed in critical condition.

She had been physically and sexually assaulted, according to the department. It appeared to be a stranger assault.

Police said Tuesday that the 20-year-old victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Thompson was identified as a suspect after physical, digital and biological evidence was gathered from the scene, according to police. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Madison Police Department, (608) 255-2345.