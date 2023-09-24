ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) —A Packwaukee man with four prior convictions for operating while intoxicated was again arrested Sunday morning for a suspected OWI.

James Gritzmaker, 59, was stopped by police around 1:12 a.m. Gritzmaker, who was allegedly at a park after hours, “displayed indicators of impairment and subsequent investigation led to his arrest for operating while intoxicated,” according to police.

Gritzmaker was charged with operating while intoxicated – fifth offense and booked into the Rock County Jail. He is due to appear in court on September 25.