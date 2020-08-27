Wisconsin man sentenced for Rock County convenience store robberies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man is sentenced for a string of armed robberies in Rock County.

26-year-old Nicholas Murn will spend the next seven-to-nine years in federal prison.

Murn robbed a Tex’s Grocery in Beloit, a Casey’s General Store in Milton, a Stop N’ Go in Janesville, a Rollette Oil Gas Station in Beloit, and a Mulligan’s BP Convenience in Janesville.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories