Wisconsin man sentenced for Rock County convenience store robberies

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man is sentenced for a string of armed robberies in Rock County.
26-year-old Nicholas Murn will spend the next seven-to-nine years in federal prison.
Murn robbed a Tex’s Grocery in Beloit, a Casey’s General Store in Milton, a Stop N’ Go in Janesville, a Rollette Oil Gas Station in Beloit, and a Mulligan’s BP Convenience in Janesville.
