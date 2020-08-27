Wisconsin man sentenced for Rock County convenience store robberies

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man is sentenced for a string of armed robberies in Rock County.

26-year-old Nicholas Murn will spend the next seven-to-nine years in federal prison.

Murn robbed a Tex’s Grocery in Beloit, a Casey’s General Store in Milton, a Stop N’ Go in Janesville, a Rollette Oil Gas Station in Beloit, and a Mulligan’s BP Convenience in Janesville.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

