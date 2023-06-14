MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man will spend the next 15 years in prison after coercing a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Wang Lo, 23, of Appleton, pleaded guilty back on March 16, according to The Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

A 14-year-old girl reported in May 2022 that she had been sexually assaulted by someone who she had met online when she was 13. She said that the man coerced her to engage in sexual conduct with him, with him recording the incident.

The girl said that he then threatened to distribute the video if she did not engage in additional sexual conduct with him.

Agents search Lo’s phone and found messages to the girl, threatening to send the video to her family and school if she did not engage in additional sexual activity with him.

They also found messages that indicated he had sexually assaulted a second 13-year-old girl.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson called Lo’s conduct shocking and outrageous, noting that while he was technically a first-time offender, he had been engaged in similar conduct for almost three years.

The 15-year sentence was warranted to protect the public, since Lo was a repeat and dangerous sex offender, according to Peterson.