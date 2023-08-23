MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Madison, Wisconsin, man will spend the next seven years behind bars after robbing two stores in the city.

Scott Tolliver, 43, was found guilty of two counts of Robbery back in May, according to Timothy O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Tolliver had robbed a McDonald’s on Regent Street on April 15. He was said to have approached the cash register and pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanding all of the money. Tolliver then fled the scene on a bicycle.

He robbed a Walgreens on E. Campus Mall that same night. Tolliver showed the cashier the handgun in his waistband, demanding all of the money from the register. He fled the scene on the same bicycle.

Tolliver was identified as the suspect by the Madison Police Department after they reviewed surveillance footage from the two businesses. They later located the bike and clothing consistent with those worn by the robber at his apartment.

Judge William Conley highlighted Tolliver’s lengthy criminal history including prior convictions involving weapons, domestic violence, child abuse, batteries in prison, and stalking at the sentencing. Tolliver was on active state suspension for a prior felony conviction at the time of the robberies.