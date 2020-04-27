Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Waylon Wayman, a suspect in a Green Bay murder, has been arrested in Rockford over the weekend, police said.

According to police Wayman is suspected of a killing that happened on April 1st. The victim has not been identified, but police say the Wayman knew the victim.

On Sunday, at 4:10 p.m., Rockford Police located Wayman in the 900 block of 11th Street and caught him during a traffic stop.

Green Bay Police will be taking Wayman back into custody. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

