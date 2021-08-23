Wisconsin offers residents $100 to get a COVID-19 vaccine

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced a reward program Monday which would give anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine a $100 Visa gift card.

In order to be eligible, Wisconsin residents ages 12 and older must receive their first dose at a vaccination site in Wisconsin between August 20, 2021 and September 6, 2021. More information is available here.

The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a milestone that could boost public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.

The Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members of the military to get the vaccine as the U.S., and the world, battle the extra-contagious delta variant.

The formula made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — under special emergency provisions since December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.