Wisconsin offers $45 million COVID-19 relief funds to restaurant, small business owners

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers outlined a COVID-19 opportunity for restaurant and business owners on Friday.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will make $45 million of assistance available.
Unlike previous grants, business owners will not need to apply. Instead, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue will contact businesses directly based on their tax records.
In total, the Badger State has distributed more than $220 million in small business assistance funds since the start of the pandemic.
