Wisconsin officially added to Chicago COVID-19 travel ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially added Wisconsin to a list of 19 states whose incoming travelers must self-quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are already on the list.

“We’re also seeing an increase in states around us, Wisconsin, for example, is going to go on our quarantine list later this week,” Lightfoot said.

Travelers from Wisconsin and returning Chicagoans are asked to self-quarantine within 24 hours of returning from the state, as coronavirus cases in that state are on the rise.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.

“If Chicago thinks our people should stay home and we better put some damn mask on and make sure that we… continue to reverse the course that we’re in,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

