WARRENS, Wis. (WTVO) — A St. Louis man has been arrested in Wisconsin after leading police on a 52-mile chase in a stolen semi-truck.

Michael Steven Jones, 47, has been charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, Eluding an Officer, Take a Commercial Vehicle without Consent, Obstructing an Officer and two counts of Property Damage, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Jones reportedly stole the truck from Rands Trucking Inc. Friday afternoon. The company used GPS to track the truck’s movements, calling police afterwards.

A chase started near Warrens, Wisconsin, on I-94. Jones proceeded to head east onto I-90/94 to just after Wisconsin Dells’ first exit.

The chase lasted 52 miles, with Jones crashing the truck after it caught fire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said.

Jones is being held in the Juneau County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.