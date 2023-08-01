CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a Chicago man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire.

Officials are looking for Myron Faith Bowie, according to the department. He is currently on the run and is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate: DQ46996.

Officers responded to a house in the 24500 block of Salem Lakes’ 86th Place around 4:47 a.m. Sunday. The caller said that she and her boyfriend, Bowie, had gotten into an argument when he said that he would kill her, her kids and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she is in critical condition with severe burns.

A felony arrest warrant is out for Bowie’s arrest. He is described as a Black male in his mid-30s, about six feet tall and around 200 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bowie is known to stay in the area of Chicago’s Logan Square and Wicker Park. Anyone who knows where he is, or has seen his vehicle, should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau, (262) 605-5102, or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers, (262) 656-7333.