Wisconsin providing free at-home coronavirus tests

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to offer free at-home COVID-19 testing.
Users must collect a saliva sample while a Vault testing supervisor looks on, via Zoom, and then send it back to the lab with a prepaid label.
Results will be returned in 48 to 72 hours, Evers said.
