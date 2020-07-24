Wisconsin records more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has recorded more than 1,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for a third day out of the past four.

The latest figures Friday from the state Department of Health Services continue a spike in cases that began in mid-June and shows few signs of slowing.

There were 1,018 newly reported cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total to nearly 47,000.

The death toll was unchanged at 878. Wisconsin health Secretary Andrea Palm on Thursday said a more accurate picture of virus activity is the seven-day average, in part due to a backlog in counties reporting negative cases.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

