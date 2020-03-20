MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A third death in Wisconsin has been reported from the COVID-19 pandemic, a bipartisan trio of mayors is objecting to proceeding with the April 7 presidential primary and Milwaukee’s mayor is the latest politician to self-quarantine.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection.
The mayors of Appleton, Green Bay and Neenah joined together to voice objections to holding the April 7 election.
And Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he was self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle of Walmart
- Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat.
- Chicago woman rescues infant during attempted carjacking
- Wisconsin reports 3rd virus death; mayors urge primary delay
- New York shuts down, gatherings of any size banned
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!