Wisconsin reports 3rd virus death; mayors urge primary delay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A third death in Wisconsin has been reported from the COVID-19 pandemic, a bipartisan trio of mayors is objecting to proceeding with the April 7 presidential primary and Milwaukee’s mayor is the latest politician to self-quarantine.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection.

The mayors of Appleton, Green Bay and Neenah joined together to voice objections to holding the April 7 election.

And Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he was self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

