Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Wisconsin Republicans propose $250 million income tax cut

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Sign_2616240114157765327

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Income taxes for the average person in Wisconsin would be cut by $105 under a Republican proposal that lawmakers plan to vote on next week and quickly send to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The nearly $250 million income tax cut is the largest part of the GOP plan announced Friday. It also would reduce personal property taxes paid by businesses by nearly $45 million and cut general state debt by $100 million.

Republicans are tapping some of the state’s projected $620 million budget surplus to pay for the tax cuts. Evers faulted Republicans for not spending more on schools.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories