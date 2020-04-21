Wisconsin Republicans sue Gov. Evers over stay-at-home order

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is moving ahead with plans to buy 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective masks in the fight against the coronavirus. The effort comes after Evers’ administration had clashed with Republican lawmakers over whether he needed their permission to make such purchases. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature asked the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday to block an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration extending a stay-at-home order until May 27.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly, a move that would skip lower courts and get a final ruling sooner.

“The public outcry over the Safer at Home order continues to increase as positive COVID cases decrease or remain flat,” the two said in a joint statement. “There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers. Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process. Other Midwestern states with more confirmed cases, like Ohio, have set firm dates to begin a phased reopening far earlier than the Evers administration.”

Evers on Thursday announced that he was directing state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to extend the order closing most nonessential businesses from April 24 to May 27.

“The governor has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach. Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power,” the joint statement said. “Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in COVID infections.”

Vos and Fitzgerald said Tuesday there was “immense frustration” with the extension.

They argue Palm exceeded her authority in issuing it.

Evers has said he believes the order was made legally.

Vos and Fitzgerald said the order is eroding the economy and liberty of people in the state.

The lawsuit was filed as Vice President Mike Pence was in Madison touring a GE Healthcare facility where ventilators are being produced.

Pence said during the tour that social distancing and other mitigation efforts have helped to slow the spread of the virus.

To date, 242 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and there are more than 4,600 confirmed cases.

