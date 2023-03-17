ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Potheads in Wisconsin accounted for an estimated $36.1 million in tax revenue on marijuana purchased in Illinois, according to a new report.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s report said more than half of cannabis sales in counties bordering Wisconsin were made by out-of-state residents.

Wisconsin residents are estimated to have spent $121 million on weed in Illinois in 2022.

Recreational marijuana is not legal in Wisconsin, but it is in each of its surrounding states. In total, thirty-seven U.S. states currently have some form of marijuana legalization.

“It should upset every Wisconsinite that our hard earned tax dollars are going across the border to Illinois. This is revenue that could be going toward Wisconsin’s public schools, transportation infrastructure, and public safety,” Senate Minority Leader Melissa Asgard (D-Madison) said in a statement, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Instead, Illinois is reaping the benefits of Republican obstructionism and their prohibitionist stance on marijuana legalization.”

Gov. Tony Evers is proposing legalizing marijuana sales, but according to WISN, state Republicans say it won’t happen.

“If we’re going to do medical marijuana, it has nothing to do with generating taxes for the state and it has nothing to do with creating a new industry,” said Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “We do not need to become like Illinois or Michigan where anywhere you go, there’s the stench of marijuana.”

Illinois made $462 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2022.