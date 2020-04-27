Wisconsin restaurant offers deliveries to farmers in the field

SHOPIERE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Shopiere Tap is offering to make deliveries directly to farmers in the field.
According to a Facebook post, the restaurant, located at 5227 E. County Road J, said, “To all our farmers getting ready to hit the fields if you call in an order and send us a pin from Google maps we will deliver right to the field with no delivery charge…..Thank you and God Bless America.”
Orders can be placed by calling the Shopiere Tap at 608-362-9643.
Shopiere is located about 8 miles northeast of Beloit.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pritzker reacts to executive order lawsuit ruling
- Winnebago County sees 50% spike in domestic violence cases
- Parents struggle to adjust to new role as teachers
- Post-menopausal women more vulnerable to COVID-19, doctors say
- City demolishes strip mall next to former Magna grocery store
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!