Wisconsin restaurant offers deliveries to farmers in the field

FILE – In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Neb. China’s imports of soybeans surged in November following the announcement of an interim trade deal with the United States. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

SHOPIERE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Shopiere Tap is offering to make deliveries directly to farmers in the field.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant, located at 5227 E. County Road J, said, “To all our farmers getting ready to hit the fields if you call in an order and send us a pin from Google maps we will deliver right to the field with no delivery charge…..Thank you and God Bless America.”

Orders can be placed by calling the Shopiere Tap at 608-362-9643.

Shopiere is located about 8 miles northeast of Beloit.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

