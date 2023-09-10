FLORENCE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old Wisconsin boy died earlier this year while working at a sawmill, and the company is now changing its rules because of it.

Deputies were called to Florence Hardwoods around 6:51 a.m. on June 29 for an unresponsive 16-year-old, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson before later being transferred to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.

The boy, identified as Michael Schuls by the Green Bay Press-Gazette, died from his injuries on July 1.

Schuls was left alone for a moment while someone went out of the building while operating a forklift. They returned to see Schuls trapped in the stick conveyer, calling 911 after he was freed. An employee explained that boards would sometimes get tangled up in the conveyer and that Schuls was “apparently was trying to straighten out the wood.”

Video showed that Schuls was trapped in the conveyor for 17 minutes before he was found.

Seema Nanda, that top lawyer at the U.S. Department of Labor, accused Florence Hardwoods on negligence in a statement on Thursday, according to Business Insider.

Federal law states that anyone under 18-years-old is not allowed to work in “non-agricultural occupations declared hazardous by the Secretary of Labor. This includes sawmills. However, people aged 16-17 can do office work in sawmills, as wells as other tasks that are not dangerous.

OSHA began an investigation on the facility. It had reported three closed cases at Florence Hardwoods in the last five years. These included multiple injuries, with one resulting in an amputation.

“Florence Hardwoods risked the life of a child by allowing him to operate dangerous equipment in violation of federal child labor laws, and now family, friends and co-workers are left to grieve,” Nanda said.

Florence Hardwoods agreed to September 6 to stop hiring anyone under the age of 18. They have fired those still working there after Schuls’ death.

They also agreed to pay $190,696 in civil fines.