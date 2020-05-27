Wisconsin sets single-day record for jump in new coronavirus cases Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin reported 599 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the biggest single-day jump since the pandemic began.

The previous single day record was reported a week ago, when 528 cases were reported.

Wisconsin currently has 16,400 positive cases of coronavirus, with nearly half of those in Milwaukee County.

A total of 539 people have died statewide.

