(WTVO) — Tuesday was election night in Wisconsin, and results poured in from Rock County.

There were just a few things on the ballot for the spring primary. Debi Towns won the election for County Supervisor District 3 with 41% over both Danette Rynes with 31% and Matt McIntyre at 28%. Spots were also open on the school board in Beloit. The top four spots belonged to Megan Miller, Ryan McKillips, Brian Anderson and J’Juan Winfield Sr.

Voters had their voices heard in regards to a tax referendum in Broadhead. The no’s won with 155 to 103.