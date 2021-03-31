Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Gov. Evers mask mandate, public health orders

MADISON, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 14: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote for the presidential election at the state Capitol on December 14, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote, ruled Wednesday that Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority when issuing multiple health emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision rules that Evers’ orders, including a mask mandate and declaring a state of emergency beyond 60 days, were “unlawful” under Wisconsin state statute.

“Read according to its plain language, in context, along with surrounding statutes, and consistent with its purpose, the best reading of Wis. Stat. § 323.10 is that it provides the governor the authority to declare a state of emergency related to public health when the conditions for a public health emergency are satisfied. But when later relying on the same enabling condition, the governor is subject to the time limits explicitly prescribed by statute,” the Supreme Court ruling reads.

Evers issued a public health emergency declaration last March, which was, by law, set to expire in 60 days. In July, Evers issued another 60 day emergency order, and another in September.