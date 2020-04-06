Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that governor cannot postpone primary election, despite outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Tony Evers cannot postpone Tuesday’s presidential primary, despite virus outbreak fears.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had issued an executive order to delay the state’s scheduled Tuesday presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move on Monday injects more chaos and last-minute uncertainty amid growing criticism about the state’s harried efforts to allow for in-person voting.

The Democratic governor had previously opposed moving the election. But he acted as poll sites closed because nervous volunteers were unwilling to staff them and as criticism about holding the election grew.

The order was immediately challenged by Republicans in the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.