Wisconsin teachers to be vaccinated starting Monday

(WTVO) — Teachers in Wisconsin will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, but its not yet clear if there will be enough doses to meet demand.

Health departments across the Badger State are planning for the first phase of the rollout.

The City of Milwaukee says teachers who live or work within city limits will be able to sign up for an appointment at the Wisconsin Center.

Experts hope to give most educators their first dose in March, but reaching all 25,000 teachers will depend on an increase in weekly vaccine shipments.

“In Milwaukee County, to give you some transparency, local health departments expect to receive about 36 percent of our requested vaccine allocations for next week,” said Darren Rausch, Greenfield Wisconsin Health Director.

Vaccine shipments are still needed for about half of the 65-and-older population yet to be vaccinated in Wisconsin.