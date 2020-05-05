Wisconsin teen drivers won’t have to take road tests to get license

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin’s Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that teen drivers won’t have to take the road test to get their drivers license.

Beginning May 11th, teens will be able to get a waiver for the driving portion of the test, as long as they have completed the driver’s education classes and have their parents’ permission.

Officials say at least 10,000 teens have been waiting to get their licenses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person road tests will still be available to those who want them.

The new policy will be in effect until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

