WHITEWATER, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez, 18, after he allegedly held a female captive for multiple days.

Accoriding to Whitewater Police, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of S. Janesville Street around 10:23 p.m. Sunday, October 15th. for a report of a female in distress.

Police said the female acquaintance of Rodriguez was held against her will for multiple days, with a gun pointed against her head at times.

The Beloit Police Department and Walworth County Sheriff’s SWAT teams were called in to assist. Rodriguez was thought to have fled the residence and barricaded himself in a detached garage, after making comments about his willingness to shoot police officers, authorities said.

However, Rodriguez was not located on the property.

Rodriguez was later captured, police said Monday. He faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, and disorderly conduct.