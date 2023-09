(WTVO) — Abortion services have resumed at Planned Parenthood health centers in Wisconsin.

A judge ruled last week that the 174-year-old Wisconsin abortion ban was not enforceable.

Providers across the state stopped offering abortions following last year’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood said that appointments at its Milwaukee clinic were filled within 24 hours of announcing that services would resume.