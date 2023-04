MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Supreme Court race in Wisconsin is the most expensive race in judicial history.

Democrat-backed Janet Protasiewicz will face off against Republican-supported Dan Kelly. More than $30 million has been spent to gain control of the court’s future ideology.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court had been under Conservative control for 15 years. The winner will serve a 10-year term starting in August, replacing a retiring, Conservative justice.