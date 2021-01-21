With $970 Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs, Freeport store hopes lightning will strike twice

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Lady Luck struck in Maryland Thursday after a historic $730 million Powerball jackpot was claimed.

While the winner isn’t from the Stateline, a small store in Freeport says they just might sell the next lucky ticket.

Ever since a winning ticket was sold at Horizon Supermarket, 1130 S Galena Ave, in 2005, hopefuls from around the country have flocked there to press their luck, according to owner Sharon Khoury.

In 2005, the winner cashed in on $37.5 million.

Khoury says anyone could be next.

“When we sold the first one it was a $4 Quick Pick, so you can either get a Quick Pick, or you just need one lucky one, so I would say get a few. Get your own numbers. Maybe you’re lucky. And also let the computer generate some for you,” Khoury said.

The $970 million Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs, with the next drawing happening Friday night.

