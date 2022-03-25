SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that it would be shutting down operations at its drive-through community-based testing sites on March 31st.

That includes the State run testing site at 1321 Sandy Hollow Road in Rockford.

The IDPH cited a sharp drop in demand as the reason for the closures.

The sites have conducted more than 1.5 million tests throughout their operation statewide.

The IDPH also said Illinois is in a strong position to respond to a potential resurgence of COVID-19, with more than 1.5 million rapid tests already on hand, and another half a million on the way.