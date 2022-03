MOSCOW (WTVO) — A WNBA superstar was detained in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury’s Britney Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow. The U.S. Secretary of State said that he can not say much, but did note that the State Department will help in any way they can whenever an American is detained abroad.

Griner made national headline in 2013 when she came out as a lesbian. Their is now word on if here detention in Russia is related to that country’s strict anti-LGBTQ laws.