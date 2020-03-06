Woman accused of defrauding elderly Rock County resident

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing more than $52,000 from an elderly Rock County resident.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Kay Salyers, of Whitewater, faces 96 counts for the theft, which allegedly occurred between October 2017 and December 2019.

Salyers was charged with Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information, Fraudulent Use of a Financial Card, Forgery, Theft, and Theft from a Person at Risk.

Salyers was arrested on Thursday, March 5th and is being held at the Rock County Jail.

