Woman accused of defrauding elderly Rock County resident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rock County Sheriff’s Office

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing more than $52,000 from an elderly Rock County resident.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Kay Salyers, of Whitewater, faces 96 counts for the theft, which allegedly occurred between October 2017 and December 2019.

Salyers was charged with Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information, Fraudulent Use of a Financial Card, Forgery, Theft, and Theft from a Person at Risk.

Salyers was arrested on Thursday, March 5th and is being held at the Rock County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories