WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rock Falls woman is accused of stealing prescription drugs, including Xanax, hydrocodone, and other painkillers from almost a dozen residents of a Winnebago assisted living facility.

Jane Biller, 62, faces 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person, 10 counts of theft, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance after she allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of drugs from 10 different residents during her time as a nurse at Prairie View Assisted Living.

According to police, Biller’s actions were discovered after she admitted to taking three gabapentin, an anticonvulsant and nerve pain reliever, pills from a resident on October 11.

Further investigation revealed that multiple employees reported medications belonging to residents were missing on numerous occasions. One employee reportedly told police that the drugs began going missing soon after Biller was hired on September 6.

Prairie View’s executive director reportedly told police that one of the employees had tampered with cameras surveilling the room where the drugs are kept. One of the videos recovered by police allegedly shows Biller taking pills from the room.

The 10 victims range in age from 68 to 103 years old.

A background check of Biller revealed that the 62-year-old had her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) license suspended previously due to a burglary charge. Biller had also been charged with possession of prescription medication in 2007.

Under Illinois’ Employee Background Fairness Act, employers are limited in using a person’s criminal background check as a factor in the hiring process.

Biller was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, where she remains held without bond.