KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a South Elgin girl found last May after missing for almost six years is in court today for a status hearing in Kane County, according to court records.

Heather Unbehaun, 40, is accused of abducting her daughter, Kayla Unbehaun, in July of 2017.

Kayla was last seen with her mother after an Independence Day Parade in Wheaton.

Kayla’s parents had separated and a previous court order granted permanent custody to the girl’s father, Ryan Iskerka, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Iserka was supposed to pick up his daughter from her mother’s Wheaton home on July 5, 2017, but neither turned up.

A year after Kayla disappeared, Iserka enlisted the public’s help, saying he wanted his daughter home so “she can grow up and have a life with everyone who loves her.”

Kayla was found May 13, 2023 in Asheville, North Carolina when a store employee recognized her as the missing child “from well publicized media.” Kayla’s case was featured on the Netflix series “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Heather Unbehaun was arrested and charged with child abduction. She was booked in to the Kane County Jail on May 17 and was released after posting 10% of her $10,000 bond. Unbehaun is monitored by GPS and cannot leave the state, according to court documents.