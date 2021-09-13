Woman gets DUI after crashing into Winnebago County squad car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nahomi Anguiano, 20, of Belvidere, was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing into a Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car and then fled the scene.

According to police, the deputy was stopped at the intersection of Laurel Cherry Drive and Perryville Road on Saturday night at 11 p.m., assisting with a car accident. At 11:15 p.m., police say Anguiano struck the parked squad car and a tow truck at the scene, and then fled eastbound on Newburg Road.

Police say the deputy was not in the squad car when it was struck.

A short time later, a Boone County Sheriff’s police officer located Anguiano’s vehicle on Newburg Road in Boone County and was able to arrest her.

She was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, and numerous other offenses.

Police said a 20-year-old female passenger was cited for underage drinking.