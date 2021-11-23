Woman arrested after Janesville man texts ‘HELP’ to police during domestic attack

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Chicago woman faces multiple charges after police allegedly caught her trying to strangle her boyfriend in Janesville, and reportedly punched a responding officer in the face.

According to Janesville Police, the Rock County 911 center received two text messages asking for “HELP” around 2:44 p.m. on Monday.

After dispatchers received no response from the number, officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Red Apple Drive, where the homeowner had been the victim of several prior stalking incidents.

Police say officers forced their way into the home and found Nicole Dunlap, 26, of Chicago, engaged in a struggle with the victim. As officers approached, she reportedly punched one in the face.

The investigation revealed that Dunlap had entered the home while the victim was at work, and confronted him when he returned to the house, and attempted to strangle and beat him.

Police say Dunlap was out on bond from three previous assaults and threats made toward the victim, which included charges for stalking, battery, theft, criminal trespass, and sending threatening messages.

She was charged with Bail Jumping, Battery to Law Enforcement, Intimidation of a Victim, Battery, Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Strangulation, and Resisting a Peace Officer.

She is being held in the Rock County Jail.